(Refiles to add missing byline)

ANKARA, May 31 (Reuters) - Twelve Turkish soldiers were killed when a Cougar military helicopter crashed on Wednesday after getting caught in a high voltage power line in the southeastern province of Sirnak, security sources said.

The helicopter crashed in the Senoba district, the Sirnak governor's office said. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)