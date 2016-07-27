Detention of more Turkish journalists part of 'troubling trend' -U.S.

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The United States understands Turkey's need to hold perpetrators of the recent attempted coup to account but the detention of more journalists is part of a worrisome trend that discourages public discourse, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"We would see this ... as a troubling trend in Turkey where official bodies, law enforcement and judicial, are being used to discourage legitimate political discourse," State Department spokesman John Kirby told a press briefing. (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)