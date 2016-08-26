FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kurdish militant PKK claims attack on Turkish police HQ -website
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 26, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

Kurdish militant PKK claims attack on Turkish police HQ -website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militant group claimed responsibility for an attack on a police headquarters in southeast Turkey on Friday, according to a statement on a website affiliated to the group.

The PKK also said it did not deliberately target the leader of Turkey's main opposition party in an attack in the northeast on Thursday. The government had said the PKK had targetted the convoy of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the secularist Republican People's Party (CHP), who escaped unharmed.

Friday's suicide truck bombing at the police headquarters killed at least 11 people and wounded dozens, two days after Turkey launched an incursion against Islamic State and Kurdish militia fighters in Syria. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.