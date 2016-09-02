FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkey kills 27 Kurdish PKK militants in air, land strikes - military
September 2, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

Turkey kills 27 Kurdish PKK militants in air, land strikes - military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Turkish military said on Friday it had killed 27 members of the outlawed Kurdish PKK militant group in air strikes and land operations in the southeast of the country.

It also said 30 others were wounded in the action in Hakkari province, a predominantly Kurdish area of the country where the PKK has waged a three-decade insurgency for Kurdish autonomy.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim earlier said the group had squandered the chance for a political peace process, after it launched a series of bomb attacks following the collapse of a ceasefire with the state last year.

Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
