a year ago
Train driver wounded as bomb on rail line explodes in southeast Turkey
September 25, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

Train driver wounded as bomb on rail line explodes in southeast Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The driver of a freight train was slightly wounded on Sunday when a bomb left on a railway track in southeastern Turkey was detonated as the train came past, security sources said, blaming Kurdish militants for the explosion.

The train's locomotive was damaged in the incident near the town of Saray in Van province, near the Iranian border, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility. The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged a three-decade insurgency against Turkish forces, has in the past attacked railroads, pipelines and other targets it considers strategic in the mainly Kurdish southeast. (Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
