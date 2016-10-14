FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Three Turkish soldiers killed by roadside bomb in Kurdish southeast -sources
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 14, 2016 / 9:55 AM / 10 months ago

Three Turkish soldiers killed by roadside bomb in Kurdish southeast -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Three Turkish soldiers travelling in a military personnel carrier were killed by a roadside bomb in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast on Friday, security sources said.

Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants were suspected of having planted the bomb on the road between Turkey's Diyarbakir and Mardin provinces, the sources said.

The separatist PKK has waged a three-decade insurgency in southeast Turkey, home to most of the country's 15 million Kurds, and more than 40,000 people, mainly Kurds, have died in the conflict. (Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Ece Toksabay and Louise Ireland)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.