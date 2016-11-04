FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
U.S. 'deeply concerned' about Turkish arrests of lawmakers -State Dept.
November 4, 2016 / 6:50 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. 'deeply concerned' about Turkish arrests of lawmakers -State Dept.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The United States said on Friday it was "deeply concerned" by the Turkish government's arrest of the leaders of the country's main pro-Kurdish opposition party and its move to limit the country's access to the internet.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with an undersecretary in the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday to voice U.S. concern about the detention of the lawmakers, State Department spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.

"The United States is deeply concerned by the Turkish government's detentions of opposition members of parliament ... and by government restrictions on internet actions today," Kirby said.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
