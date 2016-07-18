FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM: c.bank ready to act to ensure financial stability
July 18, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

Turkish PM: c.bank ready to act to ensure financial stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 18 (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Monday the government would act within the law while "settling accounts" with those responsible for Friday's failed military coup.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Yildirim said the country's financial system was working smoothly and that the central bank was ready to take any measures to ensure stability.

Yildirim called on citizens to refrain from acts that could harm Turkey's army and soldiers. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Humeyra Pamuk, writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Gareth Jones)

