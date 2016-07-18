FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Merkel tells Erdogan death penalty "in no way" compatible with EU membership
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 18, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

Merkel tells Erdogan death penalty "in no way" compatible with EU membership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday that Germany vehemently opposes the reinstatement of the death penalty in Turkey and that such a step would prevent Turkey becoming an EU member, a German government spokeswoman said.

"The chancellor urged the president to abide by the principles of proportionality and rule of law in the Turkish state's response (to the coup attempt)," the spokeswoman said, adding that the recent wave of arrests and dismissals in Turkey was a cause for great concern.

Merkel also told Erdogan during a telephone conversation that a reintroduction of the death penalty in Turkey is "in no way compatible" with its goal of EU membership, she added.

Erdogan has said there could be no delay in using capital punishment after a failed coup attempt, adding the government would discuss it with opposition parties. (Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.