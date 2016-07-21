FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkish nationalist opposition party backs state of emergency
July 21, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

Turkish nationalist opposition party backs state of emergency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's nationalist opposition party supports the government's decision to declare a state of emergency because it is in the national interest, its leader Devlet Bahceli said on Thursday.

"The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) will stand uncompromisingly alongside the state and the people in such a dark and difficult time, whatever the cost," he said in a statement.

President Tayyip Erdogan declared the state of emergency late on Wednesday, saying it would allow the authorities to tackle more swiftly and effectively those responsible for last Friday's abortive military coup in which an estimated 246 people were killed.

Reporting by Istanbul bureau; Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by David Dolan

