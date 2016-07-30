FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Turkey's Erdogan says to cut back gendarmerie after failed coup
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 30, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

Turkey's Erdogan says to cut back gendarmerie after failed coup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 30 (Reuters) - Turkey will cut the size of gendarmerie security forces while expanding its weaponry, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, in one of several major changes he announced to the military and security forces following a failed coup.

In an interview with broadcaster A Haber, Erdogan also said his lawyers had started work on withdrawing lawsuits against people who had insulted him - including ordinary citizens and members of the opposition CHP and MHP parties - a gesture he announced on Friday in the spirit of "unity" following the July 15-16 attempted coup. (Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.