Erdogan supporters attack surrendering Turkish pro-coup soldiers -witness

ISTANBUL, July 16 (Reuters) - Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attacked a group of soldiers who had surrendered on an Istanbul bridge after taking part in an attempted coup overnight, before police intervened to rescue them, a Reuters witness said.

Erdogan had repeatedly urged his supporters to take to the streets to help put down the coup attempt, which he said had been carried out by a faction of the armed forces loyal to his arch foe, U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen. (Reporting by Murad Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall)