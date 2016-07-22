FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey must present evidence to extradite U.S.-based cleric -Obama
July 22, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

Turkey must present evidence to extradite U.S.-based cleric -Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Friday he has told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan that Ankara must present evidence if it wants to extradite a U.S.-based Muslim cleric that Erdogan has accused of being involved last week's attempted coup.

Obama, speaking to a news conference, said he told Erdogan the United States supports his democratically elected government and that any reports that Washington had prior knowledge of the attempted overthrow were completely false. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
