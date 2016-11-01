FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey pushed into coup process in planned way - opposition leader
November 1, 2016 / 11:16 AM / 10 months ago

Turkey pushed into coup process in planned way - opposition leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Turkey was pushed into a coup process in a "planned and programmed way" and is now experiencing conditions worse than after a military coup in 1980, the leader of the main opposition CHP, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, said on Tuesday.

He was speaking to his party in parliament a day after 13 journalists from a secularist opposition paper were detained on accusations of supporting the July 15 failed coup, in which rogue soldiers tried to seize power, killing more than 240 people. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

