a year ago
Turkish parliament formally approves state of emergency
July 21, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

Turkish parliament formally approves state of emergency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's parliament formally approved a motion on Thursday establishing a three-month state of emergency in the country following last Friday's failed military coup.

President Tayyip Erdogan announced the plan for a state of emergency late on Wednesday saying it would enable the authorities to move swiftly and effectively to root out supporters of the abortive coup. He has accused an influential U.S.-based Muslim cleric of masterminding the coup.

Lawmakers backed the motion by 346 votes to 115 against. The ruling AK Party, founded by Erdogan and in power since 2002, has a comfortable parliamentary majority. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Editing by Gareth Jones)

