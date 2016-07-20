Turkey suspends 900 police officers from Ankara force

ISTANBUL, July 20 (Reuters) - Turkey has suspended 900 police officers in the capital Ankara on suspicion they have links with an Islamic movement headed by a U.S.-based cleric the government says masterminded a failed coup, an official said on condition of anonymity.

Turkey has stripped tens of thousands of public-sector employees of their responsibilities since a July 15 attempt by a faction within the military to overthrow the government. Thousands more have been detained and face prosecution. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Gareth Jones)