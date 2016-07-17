FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish security, coup plotters clash at Istanbul's second airport -official
July 17, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

Turkish security, coup plotters clash at Istanbul's second airport -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 17 (Reuters) - Turkish security forces clashed with coup plotters resisting arrest at Istanbul's second airport, and at an air base in central Turkey, an official said on Sunday.

Security forces fired warning shots near the Sabiha Gokcen airport on the Asian side of the city and the coup plotters did not return fire, the official said, adding arrests were being made. There were also clashes at an air base in Konya in central Turkey, the official said.

"The situation is under control," the official said. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
