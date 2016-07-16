Authorities shut Istanbul's Bosphorus to tankers for "security reasons" - agent

ISTANBUL, July 16 (Reuters) - Maritime authorities shut Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait to transiting tankers on Saturday "for security and safety" reasons, shipping agent GAC said, after what the government said was an attempted coup by a faction in the military.

Some cargo carriers like bulkers were still being allowed to travel through the key shipping channel which divides Istanbul into European and Asian sides, GAC said. A Reuters witness reported seeing no traffic at the southern mouth of the strait at daybreak. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)