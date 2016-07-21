FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based cleric Gulen's network had free hand during AKP rule - Deputy PM
July 21, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

U.S.-based cleric Gulen's network had free hand during AKP rule - Deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's ruling AK Party gave a free hand for years to a religious movement led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen it now accuses of orchestrating a failed military coup, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday.

Gulen, an ally-turned-arch-enemy of President Tayyip Erdogan, denies any involvement in last Friday's abortive coup. He still has large numbers of supporters in Turkey, including in the judiciary, police and armed forces.

"As soon as President Tayyip Erdogan saw the threat (posed by Gulen's supporters) he gave the necessary response. We had thought they were doing something good for the country," Simsek told reporters in unusually candid comments.

Simsek also said more than 1,000 people in the military were still on the run nearly a week after the coup, without elaborating. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Gareth Jones)

