FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-U.S.-based cleric Gulen's network had free hand during AKP rule -Deputy PM
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-U.S.-based cleric Gulen's network had free hand during AKP rule -Deputy PM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to show that more than 1,000 people from state institutions, not the military, are on the run)

ISTANBUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's ruling AK Party gave a free hand for years to a religious movement led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen it now accuses of orchestrating a failed military coup, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday.

Gulen, an ally-turned-arch-enemy of President Tayyip Erdogan, denies any involvement in last Friday's abortive coup. He still has large numbers of supporters in Turkey, including in the judiciary, police and armed forces.

"As soon as President Tayyip Erdogan saw the threat (posed by Gulen's supporters) he gave the necessary response. We had thought they were doing something good for the country," Simsek told reporters in unusually candid comments.

Simsek also said more than 1,000 people in state institutions were still on the run nearly a week after the coup, without elaborating. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Gareth Jones and David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.