a year ago
Turkey Deputy PM Simsek: Gov't plans measures to prevent damage to economy
July 20, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

Turkey Deputy PM Simsek: Gov't plans measures to prevent damage to economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's ruling AK Party is due to announce measures later on Wednesday that will prioritise preventing damage to the economy, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek told Reuters.

Simsek also said on Twitter that the government's moves would be "market-friendly" and would prioritise structural reform.

The government's widening crackdown in the aftermath of a failed military coup has spooked investors, who have dumped the lira currency and sold stocks. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Gareth Jones)

