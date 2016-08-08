FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Turkish deputy PM: 216 soldiers, gendarmes still at large after coup bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show foreigners face legal action)

ANKARA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday that 186 soldiers and 30 gendarmes, all suspected of plotting last month's failed coup, were still at large.

They included nine generals, Kurtulmus told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

He also said 10 foreign nationals had faced legal action, and four of them had been arrested, but did not give any details about their nationalities.

Turkey has detained thousands of soldiers and dismissed more than 3,000 from the military over their alleged links to the July 15 coup attempt in which soldiers commandeered fighter jets, tanks and helicopters to overthrow the government. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Louise Ireland)

