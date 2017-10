ISTANBUL, July 16 (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines flights are due to resume as normal at 1100 GMT on Saturday, the flagship carrier’s chairman told CNN Turk.

The airline had diverted 35 airplanes and cancelled 32 flights on Saturday at Istanbul’s main airport, Ilker Ayci told the broadcaster. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; writing by David Dolan; editing by David Clarke)