FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
UN rights boss concerned at due process in Turkey purges
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 1, 2017 / 8:37 AM / 4 months ago

UN rights boss concerned at due process in Turkey purges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, May 1 (Reuters) - U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein voiced deep concern on Monday at mass arrests and sackings and renewal of the state of emergency in Turkey, saying terror should not be tackled at the expense of human rights.

"It is highly unlikely that the suspensions and detentions will have met due process standards," Zeid told a news briefing after the latest round of suspensions of civil servants and arrests of police in Turkey.

Regarding the detention of Turkish journalists, Zeid said: "Journalism is not a crime in Turkey, it is an issue the government must pay deep attention to." (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.