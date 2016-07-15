FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 15, 2016 / 9:26 PM / a year ago

Obama briefed on 'unfolding situation' in Turkey - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama was briefed on Friday on what the White House called "the unfolding situation" in Turkey, a NATO partner and ally for the United States in the fight against the militant group Islamic State.

Turkey's military said on Friday it had seized power, but the country's prime minister said the attempted coup would be stopped.

"The president's national security team has apprised him of the unfolding situation in Turkey," Ned Price, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said in a statement.

"The president will continue to receive regular updates," Price said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

