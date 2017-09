ISTANBUL, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Turkey’s main stock index fell 3 percent after one of three Turkish ministers who resigned on Wednesday over a high-level corruption scandal said Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan should follow suit.

The lira weaked to 2.0855 against the dollar by 1221 GMT, from 2.0650 earlier after the minister’s remarks. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)