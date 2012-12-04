FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twelve crew missing after cargo ship sinks off Istanbul
December 4, 2012

Twelve crew missing after cargo ship sinks off Istanbul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Eleven Ukrainian and one Russian crew member were missing after their cargo ship sank in a storm off Istanbul’s Black Sea coast, Turkey’s coastal safety directorate said on Tuesday.

A helicopter and rescue boats were searching for the missing crew from the vessel Volgo Balt 199. A second cargo ship with 14 crew members was in difficulty and was at risk of sinking, shipping agent GAC Turkey said. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

