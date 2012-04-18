Ship suspected of carrying weapons to Syria docks in Turkey-report

ANKARA, April 18 (Reuters) - A Bermudan ship suspected of carrying weapons and ammunition believed to be heading for Syria has docked at Turkey’s Mediterranean Iskenderun port after receiving a warning from the United Nations to change its course, Turkish media reported on Wednesday.

The Turkish foreign ministry said a ship had docked at Iskenderun on Wednesday but could not confirm whether there were weapons aboard. The report was carried by Turkey’s Dogan news agency and broadcaster CNN Turk. (Writing by Jonathon Burch)