Russian ship runs aground in Istanbul - Dogan news agency

ISTANBUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Bad weather forced a Russian ship to run aground in Istanbul on Friday and the crew was awaiting rescue, Turkey's Dogan news agency reported.

The ship ran aground near Istanbul's Kartal district, on the Asian side of the city and on the coast of the Sea of Marmara, Dogan reported. Istanbul's European and Asian sides are separated by the Bosphorus Strait, an important international shipping lane for oil and grain. (Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)