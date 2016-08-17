Shipping traffic suspended in Turkey's Bosphorus after collision -shipping agent

ISTANBUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Traffic in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait, a key international shipping lane for oil and grain, was suspended on Wednesday after a bulk carrier collided with a coast guard boat, shipping agent GAC said.

Six people were rescued and taken to hospital, a spokesman at the office of the Istanbul governor said.

The coast Guard in Istanbul said it was unable to provide information on the accident.

The collision occurred at 8:40 a.m. (0540 GMT) at the southern end of the strait, forcing the capsize of the coast guard vessel, GAC said.

GAC identified the cargo ship as the M/V Tolunay, a Cook Island-flagged bulk carrier headed north to the Black Sea.

More than 3 percent of the global crude supply - mainly from Russia and the Caspian Sea - pass through the 17-mile Bosphorus that connects the Black Sea to the Mediterranean. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler and Raissa Kasolowsky)