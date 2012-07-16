FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish current account deficit may be below year-end target-minister
July 16, 2012

Turkish current account deficit may be below year-end target-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 16 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday the current account deficit may be below the year-end target if energy prices remain relatively low.

The government expects the current account deficit to decline to 8 percent of gross domestic product at the end of 2012 from 10 percent last year.

Simsek also said the government may take additional measures to prevent a rising budget deficit.

The budget deficit was 6.3 billion lira ($3.5 billion) in June, compared with a budget surplus of 4.59 billion lira in May, he said, adding that the primary surplus stood at about 20 billion lira in the first half of the year. (Writing by Seda Sezer)

