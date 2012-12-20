FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey may tender national lottery licence in H1 2013-finmin
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 20, 2012 / 9:30 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey may tender national lottery licence in H1 2013-finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday Turkey plans to tender a licence to operate the national lottery in the first half of 2013.

Speaking in an interview on CNBC-e television, Simsek also said the government may initially reduce its stake in Turk Telekom to 25 percent. It now has a 32 percent stake in Turk Telekom, while Saudi Oger controls a majority.

Turkey will sell a stake of about 7 percent in its biggest telecoms company Turk Telekom through a secondary public offering in February, sources close to the matter previously told Reuters. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.