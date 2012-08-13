FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's soft-landing continues, c/a data shows-finance minister
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 13, 2012 / 7:51 AM / in 5 years

Turkey's soft-landing continues, c/a data shows-finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Turkish economy is continuing to go through a soft-landing process, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday after the release of current account data for June.

The current account deficit stood at an annualised $63.5 billion in June, down from a peak of $78.5 billion in October 2011 and below a year-end target of $65 billion, Simsek told Reuters in emailed comments.

Simsek added that positive developments in the financing of the current account deficit were also continuing with increased foreign direct investments and long term loans. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Ece Toksabay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.