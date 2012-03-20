Socar placed bid for Turkey's 10.32 pct stake in Petkim-CEO

ISTANBUL, March 20 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s state-run oil firm Socar placed a bid with Turkey’s Privatisation Board to buy a 10.32 percent stake in petrochemicals maker Petkim , Socar’s Turkey unit Chief Executive Kenan Yavuz told Reuters on Tuesday.

Socar’s Turkey unit owns a 51 percent majority stake in Petkim, while 38.67 percent is publicly traded, according to Petkim’s web site.

“We have placed a bid for the stake with the Privatisation Administration today. I can’t comment on the amount of the bid,” Yavuz said. The deadline for bids was Tuesday.