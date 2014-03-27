FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey could block other social media if security threatened - sources
#Market News
March 27, 2014

Turkey could block other social media if security threatened - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 27 (Reuters) - Turkey could block access to other social media platforms as well as YouTube and Twitter if users publish recordings or documents which threaten national security, government sources said on Thursday.

Turkish telecoms regulators moved to block YouTube on Thursday after an anonymous account posted what it presented as a leaked recording of a discussion between the country’s intelligence chief, deputy head of the armed forces and foreign minister about possible military operations in Syria.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall

