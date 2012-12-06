FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 6, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

Istanbul bourse to start trading single stock futures on Dec 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Istanbul Stock Exchange will start trading single stock futures and options in ten of its biggest companies on Dec 21, chairman Ibrahim Turhan told a news conference on Thursday.

Futures in Garanti Bank, Akbank, Isbank, Vakifbank, Yapi Kredi, Turkish Airlines, Erdemir, Sabanci Holding , Turkcell and Tupras would start trading in the first stage, Turhan said.

The stock exchange is introducing the single stock futures to try to boost its attractiveness to investors, part of a strategy to turn Istanbul into a regional financial hub.

Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall

