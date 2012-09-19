FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's debut sukuk raises $1.5 bln at 2.803 pct -Treasury
#Credit Markets
September 19, 2012 / 5:51 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey's debut sukuk raises $1.5 bln at 2.803 pct -Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Treasury raised $1.5 billion in the issuance of a 5.5-year dollar-denominated sukuk at a rate of 2.803 percent, the Treasury said.

The debut sovereign Islamic bond offering attracted an order book nearly five times the issue size, the Treasury said late on Tuesday.

Of the certificates sold, 58 percent were to investors in the Middle East, 13 percent went to European, 12 percent to Asian, 9 percent to Turkish and 8 percent to U.S. investors, it said.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by John Stonestreet

