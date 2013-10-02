FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's sukuk order book over USD4bn -sources
#Credit Markets
October 2, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

Turkey's sukuk order book over USD4bn -sources

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - The order book for the Republic of Turkey’s upcoming five-year US dollar-denominated sukuk bond has exceeded USD4bn, according to market sources.

Initial profit rate guidance for the issue remains at a spread of 325bp over mid-swaps.

The deal is expected to launch and price on Thursday, with order books in Europe and the United States expected to close at 17:00 BST and 22:00 BST respectively on Wednesday.

Books for Asian and Middle East investors are slated to close at 10:00 AM Singapore time and 10:00 AM UAE time respectively on Thursday.

The offering has received a balanced response across geographies, anchored by accounts in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

HSBC, QInvest and Standard Chartered are the leads on the 144A/Reg S deal.

The issue is expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Anil Mayre)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
