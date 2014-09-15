Turkey's Agaoglu plans to raise $300 mln via Islamic bonds

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Turkish construction-to-energy Agaoglu Group plans to raise around $300 million by issuing sukuk, or Islamic bonds, the latest Turkish corporate seeking to tap the market for dollar-denominated Islamic debt.

Turkey has been keen to develop its Islamic finance sector - as part of this effort the government issued sukuk for the first time in 2012 and has amended sukuk rules to encourage corporates to follow, although these have been slow to emerge.

Until now, Turkey has only seen significant sukuk issuance from the government and the country’s four Islamic banks, known as participation banks.

Last year, Agaoglu raised 100 million lira via one-year sukuk but the firm wants to tap the international sukuk market, which has a preference for dollar-denominated paper.

“Our plan is to do around $300 million sukuk, and would like to do it with an international institution this time in order to attract a wider range of investors,” Niyazi Albay, Agaoglu’s chief investment officer, told Reuters.

Last month, conglomerate Dogus Group received regulatory approval to raise $370 million via sukuk in what would be the first dollar-denominated corporate transaction of the kind in the country.

Turkish lender Kuveyt Turk plans to issue sukuk in Malaysia to raise as much as 2 billion ringgit ($625.3 million), while Aktif Bank has received regulatory approval to issue a 200 million lira sukuk.

Agaoglu Group has previously said it plans to gradually borrow $2 billion through sharia-compliant debt instruments, in part to help build the Istanbul International Finance Center. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)