Turkey launches USD1bn 10-year sukuk at mid-swaps plus 205bp

LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has launched a USD1bn 10-year sukuk at 205bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

This is at the tight end of final guidance of mid-swaps plus 210bp, plus or minus 5bp and compares to initial profit thoughts of mid-swaps plus 220bp area set on Monday.

Demand for the issue reached around USD3.4bn at the last update, the lead added.

Citigroup, CIMB Islamic and HSBC are arranging the Reg S/144A transaction. The deal is expected to price on Tuesday.

This is Turkey’s third sukuk transaction, having issued Islamic bonds in both 2012 and 2013.

Turkey is rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Anil Mayre)