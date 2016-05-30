FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuveyt Turk raises 300 mln lira via public sukuk sale
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 30, 2016 / 3:42 AM / a year ago

Kuveyt Turk raises 300 mln lira via public sukuk sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Turkish participation bank Kuveyt Turk said it has raised 300 million lira ($101.5 million) of Islamic bonds, and plans to regularly use public sales to tap the sukuk market.

The 6-month deal marks the largest local currency sukuk issued by Kuveyt Turk, 62 percent owned by Kuwait Finance House , after a debut sale in 2010.

The Islamic lender said on Sunday it had opted for a public sale to further widen its funding sources, in contrast to most other sukuk deals which are sold via private placements.

The bulk of sukuk issuance in Turkey has come from the government and the country’s Islamic banks, known as participation banks, although corporate issuance is growing.

Last week, the Turkish treasury mandated banks for a sovereign sukuk deal in the international markets.

Earlier this month, Islamic lender Turkiye Finans Katilim Bankasi applied to raise as much as 17 million euros via sukuk, according to Turkey’s Capital Markets Board, in what would be a rare sharia-compliant deal in that currency.

Aktif Bank has also applied to raise up to 100 million lira via sukuk. ($1 = 2.9550 liras) (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.