Too early to say Syria plan has failed-Annan
April 10, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 6 years

Too early to say Syria plan has failed-Annan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANTAKYA, Turkey, April 10 (Reuters) - International envoy Kofi Annan said there should be no preconditions to halting violence in Syria and that a U.N.-sponsored peace plan designed to stem 13-months of conflict was still on the table.

“On the question of whether the plan is succeeding or failing, I believe it is a bit too early to say that the plan has failed. The plan is still on the table,” he told a news conference at the airport in Hatay province in southern Turkey, where he visited Syrian refugee camps.

Annan said he had information the Syrian military was withdrawing from some areas but moving to others not previously targeted. He appealed to all sides to stop the violence.

