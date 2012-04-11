FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Turkish, G8 foreign ministers to hold Syria call
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 6 years

REFILE-Turkish, G8 foreign ministers to hold Syria call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, April 11 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will hold a video conference call with counterparts from the Group of Eight of major nations on Wednesday evening, a ministry official said.

Davutoglu returned to Turkey early on Wednesday, cutting short an official trip to China.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday urged the U.N. Security Council to adopt a resolution on Syria that would protect the Syrian people, saying Damascus had failed to honour an undertaking to withdraw troops from urban areas under an international peace plan, and had increased the violence.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.