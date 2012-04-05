800-900 Syrians fled to Turkey in past day-official

ANTAKYA, Turkey, April 5 (Reuters) - Between 800 and 900 Syrian refugees fled to Turkey from Syria in the past 24 hours, a Turkish official said on Thursday.

“There has been an increased flow through Reyhanli and the number was 800 to 900 yesterday,” the official said, referring to a border town in Turkey’s southern Hatay province. The official spoke on condition of anonymity.

There are now close to 21,000 Syrian refugees living in several camps in Hatay and in the neighbouring Turkish province of Gaziantep.