ISTANBUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Turkish airports operator TAV plans to apply jointly with shareholder Aeroports de Paris (ADP) for prequalification for rights to operate New York’s LaGuardia airport, TAV’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

“Together with ADP we will apply for qualification for operating rights to LaGuardia airport,” TAV chief executive Sani Sener told Reuters during a visit by a French business delegation led by Trade Minister Nicole Bricq.