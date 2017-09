ISTANBUL, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Turkey expects an additional 1.3 billion ($560 million) in 2015 from an increase in tobacco tax and 500 million lira from a tax hike on alcoholic beverages, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday.

The tax hike will add 10-16 percent to alcoholic beverage prices, Simsek said in a interview broadcast live on Kanal 24.

Turkey introduced the hikes on Jan. 1.