Tekfen's 2011 profit rises 36 percent

ISTANBUL, April 12 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Tekfen Holding posted a 36 percent increase in its net profit to 242.44 million lira ($134.07 million) in 2011, company said in a statement to Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Sales of Tekfen, which has interests in construction, real estate, agriculture and banking, were up 42 percent in the same period to 3.21 billion lira ($1.78 billion).

Tekfen Holding signed a deal last week with Eurobank Holding to sell its 29.26 percent stake in banking unit Eurobank Tekfen or a potential buyer to be named by the holding.