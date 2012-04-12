FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tekfen's 2011 profit rises 36 percent
April 12, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Tekfen's 2011 profit rises 36 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 12 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Tekfen Holding posted a 36 percent increase in its net profit to 242.44 million lira ($134.07 million) in 2011, company said in a statement to Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Sales of Tekfen, which has interests in construction, real estate, agriculture and banking, were up 42 percent in the same period to 3.21 billion lira ($1.78 billion).

Tekfen Holding signed a deal last week with Eurobank Holding to sell its 29.26 percent stake in banking unit Eurobank Tekfen or a potential buyer to be named by the holding.

$1 = 1.8083 Turkish liras Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter

