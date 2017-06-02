FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Avea, Vodafone win Turkish infrastructure tender - Turk Telekom
June 2, 2017 / 5:02 AM / 3 months ago

Avea, Vodafone win Turkish infrastructure tender - Turk Telekom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 2 (Reuters) - Turk Telekom said on Friday its Avea unit and Vodafone Telekomunikasyon A.S. had together won a Turkish tender to provide and operate mobile communications infrastructure in areas where there is currently no infrastructure.

In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, Turk Telekom said the Avea and Vodafone joint bid of 1.587 billion lira ($450 million) was the lowest submitted in the June 1 tender. The contract was planned to be signed once legal procedures have been completed, it added. ($1 = 3.5276 liras) (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Editing by Daren Butler)

