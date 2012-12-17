FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 17, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Koc Holding consortium wins Turkey toll roads tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Koc, Gozde shares up after winning tender

* Financing preparations made, Koc says (Adds details, background)

By Ozge Ozbilgin

ANKARA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A consortium of Turkey’s Koc Holding, Gozde Girisim and Malaysia’s UEM Group Berhad has won a tender for the privatisation of Turkey’s toll roads and bridges with a bid of $5.72 billion.

The roads and bridges, including the Edirne-Istanbul-Ankara motorway and the Bosphorus and Fatih Sultan Mehmet bridges linking Europe and Asia, are being privatised in a single package for a period of 25 years.

Official data from the country’s highways agency showed that the toll roads and bridges generated revenue of 740 million lira ($416 million) in the first 11 months of the year.

The tender commission’s announcement on Monday sent shares in Gozde Girisim up more than 9 percent at 4.43 Turkish lira ($2.49) by 1301 GMT. Koc Holding shares rose 2 percent to 8.92 lira.

“We made necessary preparations for financing, but it’s a long process; there could be changes,” Tamer Hasimoglu, head of Koc Holding’s retail, tourism and food division, told journalists after the tender.

The tender had previously been postponed four times after investors requested an extension. ($1 = 1.7790 Turkish lira)

Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Seda Sezer and David Goodman

