Turkey cancels $5.7 bln highway privatisation tender
February 22, 2013 / 4:02 PM / 5 years ago

Turkey cancels $5.7 bln highway privatisation tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Friday the government had cancelled a $5.7 billion tender for the privatisation of toll roads and bridges, after Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan earlier said the result had not met expectations.

Turkey’s Koc Holding and Gozde Girisim and Malaysia’s UEM Group Berhad had won the tender in December. The Istanbul stock exchange was closed when Simsek made the statement. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

